Dallas police say they will continue to uphold the constitutional rights of all residents and encourage victims of crime to report those crimes regardless of their immigration status.

In a video shared online Wednesday, interim Chief of Police Michael Igo said, "Diversity is our strength and contributes to the economic and cultural vibrancy of the community."

Igo said the federal government is responsible for enforcing immigration laws and that the Dallas Police Department will continue to enforce all city and state laws while upholding the rights of all residents.

"We will continue to serve all of our residents without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin or other protected categories," Igo said. "That is not only the law, but it's the right thing to do."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Interim Chief of Police Michael T. Igo on Federal Immigration pic.twitter.com/qaj83KXYjr — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 29, 2025

Currently, police officers in Texas are not prohibited from asking about a person's immigration status, nor are they required to ask about it. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has a guide with tips on responding if questioned about immigration status by police, the FBI or immigration agents.

Igo said the police department and other city departments are guided by the Dallas Welcoming Strategic Plan, which promotes the economic, civic, and social engagement of immigrants and refugees living in the city.

The interim chief said there are no changes to existing services and encouraged anyone who is a victim of a crime to call the Dallas police for help.

"This also means if you are a victim of a crime, you have the right to report it regardless of immigration status," Igo said.

Igo said the city will continue to follow changes to federal or state law and will communicate if there is any impact on municipal operations through regular city communication channels, including the city website, social media, press releases, and newsletters.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shared his list of 40 priorities for the current legislative session on Wednesday; among them was Senate Bill 8, titled Requiring Local Law Enforcement to Assist the Federal Government’s Deportation Efforts. Details about the bill have not yet been published on the legislature's website.