Immigration

Dallas police reassure residents they'll uphold their rights while enforcing laws

Interim chief says the city's police department will continue to serve all residents

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas interim Chief of Police Michael Igo.
NBC 5 News

Dallas police say they will continue to uphold the constitutional rights of all residents and encourage victims of crime to report those crimes regardless of their immigration status.

In a video shared online Wednesday, interim Chief of Police Michael Igo said, "Diversity is our strength and contributes to the economic and cultural vibrancy of the community."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Igo said the federal government is responsible for enforcing immigration laws and that the Dallas Police Department will continue to enforce all city and state laws while upholding the rights of all residents.

"We will continue to serve all of our residents without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin or other protected categories," Igo said. "That is not only the law, but it's the right thing to do."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Currently, police officers in Texas are not prohibited from asking about a person's immigration status, nor are they required to ask about it. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has a guide with tips on responding if questioned about immigration status by police, the FBI or immigration agents.

Igo said the police department and other city departments are guided by the Dallas Welcoming Strategic Plan, which promotes the economic, civic, and social engagement of immigrants and refugees living in the city.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 20 mins ago

Murder suspect pushed woman out of car before deadly Dallas PD pursuit in Red Oak: Affidavit

Carter in the classroom 1 hour ago

‘Nation's Report Card' reveals no surprises, students are significantly behind, especially in reading

The interim chief said there are no changes to existing services and encouraged anyone who is a victim of a crime to call the Dallas police for help.

"This also means if you are a victim of a crime, you have the right to report it regardless of immigration status," Igo said.

Igo said the city will continue to follow changes to federal or state law and will communicate if there is any impact on municipal operations through regular city communication channels, including the city website, social media, press releases, and newsletters.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shared his list of 40 priorities for the current legislative session on Wednesday; among them was Senate Bill 8, titled Requiring Local Law Enforcement to Assist the Federal Government’s Deportation Efforts. Details about the bill have not yet been published on the legislature's website.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us