Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who serves as president of the Texas Senate, announced 25 of his top 40 priority bills for the 89th legislative session on Wednesday.

State senators file thousands of bills each legislative session, and each bill is assigned a number. Patrick said bill numbers 1-20 have traditionally been earmarked as priorities for the Senate. In 2017, during the 85th session, Patrick increased his number of priority bills to 30; this year, he raised it to 40.

“Senators like having a low bill number since it shows their bill is a priority of the Lt. Governor and has a high probability of passage. These bills represent the will of the conservative majority of Texans, and many will pass with bipartisan support," Patrick said.

On Wednesday, Patrick shared the first 25 priority bills and promised the remaining 15 would be shared soon. The bills are listed below, including links to the legislature's page about that bill where available.

Lt. Gov. Patrick's priority bills

Senate Bill 1 – Senate’s Budget for Texas

Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice

Senate Bill 3 – Banning THC in Texas

Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for seniors)

Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia Prevention & Research Institute of Texas)

Senate Bill 6 – Increasing Texas’ Electric Grid Reliability

Senate Bill 7 – Increasing Investments in Texas’ Water Supply

Senate Bill 8 – Requiring Local Law Enforcement to Assist the Federal Government’s Deportation Efforts

Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets

Senate Bill 10 – Placing the Ten Commandments in School

Senate Bill 11 – Protecting the Freedom to Pray in School

Senate Bill 12 – Establishing a Parental Bill of Rights in Public Education

Senate Bill 13 – Guarding Against Inappropriate Books in Public Schools

Senate Bill 14 – Texas DOGE – Improving Government Efficiency

Senate Bill 15 – Removing Barriers to Affordable Housing

Senate Bill 16 – Stopping Non-Citizens from Voting

Senate Bill 17 – Stopping Foreign Adversaries’ Land Grabs

Senate Bill 18 – Stopping Drag Time Story Hour

Senate Bill 19 – Stopping Taxpayer Dollars for Lobbyists

Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI Child Pornography

Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve

Senate Bill 22 – Establishing Texas as America’s Film Capital

Senate Bill 23 – Removing the Cap on the Rainy Day Fund to Secure Texas’ Long-term Financial Future

Senate Bill 24 – Educating Texas Students on the Horrors of Communism

Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again

"Just because a bill is not included in the top 40 does not mean it is not a priority for me or the Senate. There will be hundreds of bills that pass the Senate, all of which are important to Texas," Patrick said. “Many other priorities are included in our state budget, such as border security funding, hiring more state troopers for the Department of Public Safety, and enhancing statewide disaster response with new equipment and more personnel."

The lieutenant governor's office said the rest of the list would be released soon.

Click to see a list of all bills filed by the Senate and House.