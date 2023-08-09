Dallas police officer dies by suicide as investigation launched into officer-involved shooting

Dallas Police say a veteran officer involved in the deadly shooting of a murder suspect this week has died by suicide.

NBC 5 confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department confirmed the death of Officer Matthew Bacon, an 18-year veteran who died of an apparent suicide.

Officer Bacon was one of two Dallas Police officers named in an officer-involved shooting on South Tyler Street Monday morning. Dallas Police said the officers joined other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal Service, to issue an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Corey Thomas. Thomas, who was wanted for murder, was inside a pickup when officers approached.

Task force officers approached the vehicle and attempted to block Thomas’ escape with their vehicles. A preliminary investigation determined Thomas produced a firearm and pointed it at officers. Officers fired, hitting and killing Thomas.

Two days later came the news of Officer Bacon’s death by suicide was confirmed.

Ray Schufford is a former first responder and founder of 2 The Next Shift, which supports police and firefighters in their mental health needs. Schufford is not involved with the investigation into the shooting, nor could he speak to the specifics of Officer Bacon’s case. However, decades of experience with first responders gives him critical insight.

“I would tell that first responder to reach out and talk to someone, anyone willing to help and someone who is willing to build a relationship with you,” he said. “Because they deal with so much.”

No additional information has been released on Officer Matthew Bacon.

The investigation into the Aug. 7 shooting is ongoing and Dallas Police say a total of four officers fired their services weapons that day. None of the officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras at the time.