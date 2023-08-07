Man connected to homicide shot and killed in Dallas, US Marshals say

The U.S. Marshals Service - North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force officers were involved in a fatal shooting incident Monday, Aug. 7.

The individual involved in the shooting who died was identified as Corey Wayne Thomas, who was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for homicide.

Task Force personnel were not injured during the incident.

The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation on the incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also be conducting an Internal Review after the Dallas Police Department completes its investigation.

According to Dallas police, Thomas was wanted on a homicide that occurred on Mentor Avenue on July 24.