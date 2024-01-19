Dallas Police investigate after woman shot near Love Field Airport

A person is hospitalized after being shot near Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday morning.

According to Dallas Police, officers were called to a shooting on the 6800 block of Ansley Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived they found a female victim and took a person into custody.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet released a motive.

Ansley Avenue is on the airport's southside and runs adjacent to remote parking and the rental car area, north of Mockingbird.

Officials said the shooting had no impact on flights or other airport operations.