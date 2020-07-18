Dallas

Dallas Police Department Needs Help Identifying Body

Police using tattoos to ask for public's help identifying body

Dallas Fire and Rescue recovered a body on Tuesday night that has not yet been identified.

The body was a Latin male, between 40 and 50 years old, 5' 6" tall, medium build, dark hair and clean-shaven.

He was wearing black swimming shorts and had a full back tattoo that read "Garcia" with an image of the Dallas skyline below it.

According to Dallas Police, foul play is not suspected.

Dallas police is asking anyone who recognizes or believes they may be able to identify the victim, contact the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select option #1, or Detective D. Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675, or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

