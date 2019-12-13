Dallas Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the theft suspect seen in still images taken from the victim's surveillance video.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect entered a pawn shop in the 8000 block of Lake June Road on Nov. 22 at approximately 5:45 p.m. and asked to see a gold bracelet valued at $2,000.00.

After the bracelet was given to the suspect by an employee, the suspect fled to pawn shop on foot, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.