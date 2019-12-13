Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help as they try to identify a theft suspect

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the theft suspect seen in still images taken from the victim's surveillance video.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect entered a pawn shop in the 8000 block of Lake June Road on Nov. 22 at approximately 5:45 p.m. and asked to see a gold bracelet valued at $2,000.00.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 4 hours ago

DNA Used to Solve 36-Old Cold Case Murder of 11-Year-Old Julie Fuller

Dallas 3 hours ago

Dallas’ New Virgin Hotel Debuts Sunday

After the bracelet was given to the suspect by an employee, the suspect fled to pawn shop on foot, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us