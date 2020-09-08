Dallas Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Homicide Investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide that occurred in Dallas on Monday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 318 Vista Court regarding a shooting call at approximately 5:16 p.m.

Police said officers spoke to several witnesses, and all informed them that the victim, 22-year old Patrick Lovely, was shot multiple times by the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Frank Kemp, fled the scene with the victim and was found at a gas station located at 9790 Walnut Street, police said.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Homicide Unit to be interviewed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said Kemp refused to provide a voluntary statement, and he was subsequently transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.