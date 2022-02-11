Dallas PD Holds Hiring Event Saturday for 911 Call Takers, Dispatchers

The Dallas Police Department is holding a hiring event Saturday to fill open positions at the department.

The department said they are actively hiring 911 call takers, police dispatchers, and other administrative and technical positions.

To fill as many open spots as they can, the department is hosting an all-day event on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Botham Jean Boulevard.

According to online postings for open jobs, 911 call taker trainees can earn between $35,000 and $44,000 annually. A police dispatcher can earn between $43,000 and $54,000 annually.

Last summer, in addition to offering a hiring bonus, the department offered additional weekly bonuses for candidates who spoke Spanish. It's not clear if those financial incentives are still being offered by the department.

Staff will be on hand Saturday to answer questions.

Email dpdrecruiting@dallascityhall.com for more information.