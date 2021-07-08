Dallas 911 Center to Hold Hiring Event Friday For Call Takers

The Dallas Police Department is holding an all-day hiring event for 911 call takers Friday.

According to a press release from DPD, the event will be held at Jack Evans Police Headquarters from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to encourage those interested to apply.

A full-time Dallas 911 call taker trainee is paid between $33,382 - $40,658 annually, according to a City of Dallas job listing for the event.

In June, Dallas officials made more demands and more promises for improvement at the 911 call center after it took almost 12 minutes for police to answer the first of the calls seeking help for the stabbing of two people.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the Dallas 911 Call Center is a problem that needs to be fixed immediately.

“Answering the phone when someone calls 911 in a life and death situation is something you have to get right, and we're going to get it right,” Johnson said.

The slow response in the June 22 stabbing, which included a 7-year-old girl, was the latest slow response in a long list of problems for Dallas's 911 call center that date back to when former Mayor Mike Rawlings took office in 2012, NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff reported.

Rawlings said he asked the city to staff up the 911 call center when he became Mayor in 2012.

To learn more about the hiring event, you can visit DPD's hiring website here or the job listing here.