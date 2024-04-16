Dallas pastor resigns as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas and the president of Rainbow Push Coalition, has stepped down from leadership less than a year after being with the organization.

NBC 5 obtained a letter of public resignation statement on Tuesday, April 16, in which Dr. Haynes announced his resignation as CEO and President of the civil rights movement organization effective immediately.

"I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their support since my appointment in July of last year. Rest assured that my work in the fight for liberation and freedom continues." - Dr. Frederick Haynes III

Rev. Jackson founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 1971 and hand-picked Haynes to replace him in the Chicago civil rights organization in July 2023.

The renowned Dallas pastor was officially installed on Feb. 1 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Rainbow PUSH then hosted the Inaugural Social Justice Conference at Paul Quinn College on Friday, Feb. 2.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.