Rev. Jesse Jackson shares high praise for his Rainbow Push Coalition successor Dr. Frederick Haynes, III

On the campus of Paul Quinn College at the Social Justice Conference, the former and the new head of the Rainbow Push Coalition came together.

Dr. Frederick Haynes, III of Dallas, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church is humbled by the legacy of leadership Rev. Jesse Jackson is handing over to him as president of the Rainbow Push Coalition.

“First of all, he’s an icon,” Haynes said. “He’s my hero but also my big brother.”

Haynes says following in the footsteps along the path that Jackson, and others, have laid is one he doesn't take lightly.

“Knowing that he has changed the world, changed the nation for the better, and then prayerfully looked at me and said I want you to succeed me is mind-blowing,” Haynes said.

In an exclusive interview with NBC 5, Jackson shared why he tapped Haynes to take the reins.

“He has integrity and willing to fight and vision,” Jackson said. “Without vision, you perish.”

Those are the same qualities others see in Haynes.

“So, I’ve been knowing Dr. Haynes for a very long time,” social justice advocate and conference panelist Tamika Mallory said. “We’ve been in many fights in the movement. He’s not afraid. he’s not scared to lead and I think that his leadership is what the movement needs in this time so that we can bring the elders and youth together and make sure none of us are left behind.”

That's exactly what Jackson said he wants Haynes to continue doing for Rainbow Push Coalition.

“We must fight for things that last and matter,” Jackson said.

