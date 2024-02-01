civil rights

Dallas pastor takes torch from Rev. Jesse Jackson to lead Rainbow PUSH

Rev. Frederick Haynes is now CEO of the coalition founded by Rev. Jackson

By Meredith Yeomans

On the first night of Black History Month, one of the most important social justice organizations has a new leader.

At a ceremony in downtown Dallas, Reverend Doctor Frederick Haynes was installed as the CEO of Rainbow PUSH, a coalition founded by Reverend Jesse Jackson. The 82-year-old attended the ceremony.

“I'm still blown away that Rev. Jackson, a hero, icon, personal mentor looked at me and said he wanted me to succeed him as president so I’m still processing that,” said Haynes.

Haynes is a Dallas native and Bishop College graduate.

He's been senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church for 40 years and has grown membership from less than 100 to more than 13,000.

He'll continue his role as pastor.

And plans to lead the Chicago-based organization from Dallas, continuing the vision of Reverend Jackson.

“As well as adding to it one of the major crisis of our time, that is environmental justice. Unfortunately, their life expectancy is not determined by their genetic code but by their zip code.”

Rainbow PUSH – or People United to Serve Humanity -- is an international human and civil rights organization.

The historic night was attended by leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton and State Senator Royce West.

“No one can deny that Frederick Haynes is not the right person to lead this organization given his track record of being involved locally and also statewide and on a national basis,” said West.

