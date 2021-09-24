Dallas Man Sentenced for Distributing Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals that Led to Overdose Death

A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Friday.

Officials said Gary Collin Bussell, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

"The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to pursuing the fight against illegal narcotics on all fronts," Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. "This case is a sad reminder that recreational use of prescription drugs-counterfeit or not-can present tremendous risks to the user, including overdose and death. EDTX continues to partner with the DEA in the battle against the trafficking of counterfeit and illegally-obtained pharmaceuticals."

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 28, 2018, a 29-year-old Fairview resident died as the result of a fentanyl and alprazolam drug overdose.

During the investigation of the death, federal drug enforcement agents said they learned Bussell was involved in the large-scale purchase and distribution of various pharmaceutical medications.

Bussell personally distributed drugs, and had others distribute drugs on his behalf, officials said. Among his transactions, Bussell distributed the fentanyl and alprazolam that caused the victim's overdose death.

According to officials, another defendant, 34-year-old William Grant Allbrook from The Colony, was a counterfeit pharmaceutical drug distributor in the Dallas area.

Officials said Allbrook acquired counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs from another defendant, Peter Yin, 38, of Garland, and distributed those drugs to Bussell and others on behalf of Bussell's organization.

Earlier this week, Allbrook and Yin were each sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said.

According to officials, this prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Strike Force Initiative, which provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location.