Dallas Love Field moves rideshare pickup location

Dallas Love Field is starting the new year with a change to the rideshare pickup location.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the rideshare pickup location will move from its current location near Parking Garage B to a spot near Parking Garage C, the valet parking area, and closer to ticket counters.

The pickup location was closer to the baggage claim area for years, but it was moved farther away to Parking Garage B in 2023. The walk from baggage claim to the rideshare pickup near Parking Garage B took most travelers about 10-15 minutes.

The new location near Parking Garage C will cut that time in half. NBC 5 walked the new route and completed it in about three and a half minutes.

Signage is in place to help travelers navigate the changes.

Other changes are coming to the airport in the next 20 years. A master plan outlines added parking areas, a new airport entrance and relocation of the rental car facility.