Man swimming in West Fork Trinity River drowned, police say

A man drowned while swimming in the West Fork Trinity River Sunday afternoon, according to Fort Worth Police.

In a statement, police said that at about 4:42 p.m., officers from their Northwest units responded to a water emergency call at 2501 Roberts Cut Off Road.

After they arrived, they learned a man drowned while swimming, police said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department Dive Team was able to recover the man's body from the water.

Homicide detectives were also called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the man's death.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man.