Dallas Love Field among first airports slated to receive new technology aimed at reducing close calls

The FAA announced that Dallas Love Field will be one of the first airports in the nation to receive new technology aimed at reducing close calls between airplanes taking off and landing.

It's part of a safety initiative some in the industry have said is desperately needed following several close calls, including one Thursday.

During an incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, air traffic controllers were heard telling a Southwest Airlines flight to stop shortly after clearing it to taxi across runway four.

Meanwhile, another controller is heard clearing a Jet Blue flight for takeoff shortly before its pilot is told to abort and a Jet Blue flight to stop shortly after clearing it for takeoff, officials say.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"If people do not appreciate the seriousness of the safety situation we're in today, then something tragic is going to happen,” said Dan Stratman.

Stratman, a retired airline pilot and author of the aviation thriller “Mayday,” said these near misses on runways at takeoff and landing have become increasingly common due in huge part to staffing shortages, and therefore, a lack of experience throughout the industry.

“COVID decimated the airline industry and it led to massive retirements. Of course, it was the most experienced people who retired and the industry has been scrambling ever since then to catch up by hiring people,” he said.

Last year, after an independent safety review highlighted concerns and found an "erosion of safety margins that must be urgently addressed," the FAA released several initiatives to eliminate close calls.

This week, it announced that Dallas Love Field, along with airports in Austin, Indianapolis and Nashville, will be the first to receive new airfield surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to doing everything possible to make our runways even safer. This cost-effective technology provides controllers with timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicles on the entire airfield in all weather conditions,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a release.

"It's like having an extra pair of eyes looking over their shoulder. It will automatically perform some alerts if there's a conflict,” said Stratman.

FAA records show that last year there were six runway incursions at Love Field and 22 at DFW Airport. None of those were classified as serious.

Several others around the nation were, making Thursday’s close call at Reagan Airport far from the first.

"The safety of the system is going to be increased by having this new technology, but the real solution is to get more people into the jobs so that it's not understaffed and build up the experience level,” said Stratman.

As part of a Safety Call to Action announced last year, the FAA has committed to increasing air traffic control hiring and enhancing a facility training program for new graduates among other improvements like those announced this week.

The new technology is set to debut in Dallas come July.

The FAA says it will roll out at several other airports around the nation by the end of 2025.