Dallas Love Field parking and valet rates rise: What you need to know

The airport says despite the price increase, its daily rates continue to be the cheapest among commercial airports in Texas

By Lauren Harper

Noah Bullard, NBC 5 News

Dallas Love Field announced an increase in daily valet and parking rates for Garages A, B and C, starting Oct. 18, 2024.

In a memorandum published by the City of Dallas, the markups were attributed to the rising costs of parking contracts and garage maintenance.

New parking rates

Garage A for all levels will increase from $16 to $24 per day.

Garage B with covered parking will increase from $13 to $21 per day, while uncovered parking will increase from $10 to $18 per day.

Garage C's covered parking will increase from $16 to $21 per day, and uncovered parking will increase from $13 to $21 per day. The Premium Level's daily rate will increase from $25 to $30.

The first hour for Garage C will remain free for passenger pickups.

Daily valet rates will rise from $28 to $35.

The airport assured that despite the rising costs, Love Field's parking rates remain the least expensive among Texas commercial airports.

It's unclear whether these price adjustments will affect the existing hourly rates or the Veterans Parking Program.

Learn more about the new rates here.

