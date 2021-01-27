Dallas ISD Opening International Baccalaureate School at Paul Quinn College

For the first time, the Dallas Independent School District is partnering with Paul Quinn College to open a new International Baccalaureate school for low-income students.

There hasn’t been anything quite like it in the southern sector of the city.

This was all an idea that Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson had, and one that he thinks will be a game-changer in southern Dallas that is both innovative and intentional.

This partnership, between Dallas ISD and Paul Quinn College, is intended to help low-income students in southern Dallas and Oak Cliff. But Johnson says it’s really for students all over North Texas who are interested.

This is part of Dallas ISD’s Transformation and Innovation program.

The International Baccalaureate model on Paul Quinn’s campus will focus on “teaching students to think critically and independently and how to inquire with care and logic.”

In November, Dallas ISD trustees voted to approve the opening of a new secondary school, with grades 6 through 12, on the campus of Paul Quinn College, Dallas’ only historically Black college.

“This is going to be tremendous for our kids,” said Johnson. “They’re going to be able to graduate with an international baccalaureate certificate. Kids that didn’t think they wouldn’t be able to go to college, will now be able to go to college. It cuts the tuition in half.”

The international baccalaureate program is set to open at Paul Quinn this fall. Applications are open for those entering into the sixth and seventh grade next school year.

ONLINE: For more information on Transformation Schools -- and how to apply right now -- just go to Dallas ISD’s website.