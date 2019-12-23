dallas isd

Dallas ISD Offering Meals for Students During Holiday Break

During the break for the holidays, Dallas ISD is offering meals for students.

From Dallas ISD:
Winter Break Meals are FREE to all children and youth through age 18. Educational/enrichment activities will be available for all participants.

We serve meals to DISD students through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the student turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.

Available Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30, and Jan. 2 and 3:

  • Morning Snack from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM
  • Lunch from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATORY ACADEMY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

BLAIR, W. A.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

BOTELLO, FELIX G.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

CEDAR CREST ELEMENTARY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

COCHRAN, NANCY J.
Dates:12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

GENEVA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

GILL, CHARLES A.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

HALL, L. K.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

LEE, UMPHREY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

LINCOLN
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

PINKSTON, L. G.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

POLK, K. B.
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

ROSEMONT UPPER
Dates: 12/26, 12/27, 1/2, 1/3

SALDIVAR, JULIAN
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

SEAGOVILLE NORTH ES
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

TASBY, SAM
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

THOMAS C. MARSH PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Dates: 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

WEBSTER, DANIEL
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 1/2, 1/3

WILMER-HUTCHINS ES
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

YOUNG MEN'S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

YOUNG, WHITNEY
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

ZARAGOZA, IGNACIO
Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

