Dallas ISD Offering Meals for Students During Holiday Break

During the break for the holidays, Dallas ISD is offering meals for students.

From Dallas ISD:

Winter Break Meals are FREE to all children and youth through age 18. Educational/enrichment activities will be available for all participants.

We serve meals to DISD students through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the student turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.

Available Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30, and Jan. 2 and 3:

Morning Snack from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM

Lunch from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATORY ACADEMY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

BLAIR, W. A.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

BOTELLO, FELIX G.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

CEDAR CREST ELEMENTARY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

COCHRAN, NANCY J.

Dates:12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

GENEVA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

GILL, CHARLES A.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

HALL, L. K.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

LEE, UMPHREY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

LINCOLN

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

PINKSTON, L. G.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

POLK, K. B.

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

ROSEMONT UPPER

Dates: 12/26, 12/27, 1/2, 1/3

SALDIVAR, JULIAN

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

SEAGOVILLE NORTH ES

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

TASBY, SAM

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

THOMAS C. MARSH PREPARATORY ACADEMY

Dates: 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

WEBSTER, DANIEL

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 1/2, 1/3

WILMER-HUTCHINS ES

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

YOUNG MEN'S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

YOUNG, WHITNEY

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3

ZARAGOZA, IGNACIO

Dates: 12/23, 12/26, 12/27, 12/30, 1/2, 1/3