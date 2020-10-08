Dallas ISD Board Could Consider Calendar Changes

Thursday, Dallas ISD’s Board of Trustees will hear a presentation about possible changes to the district calendar in an effort to increase student success and close the education gap from months of virtual learning.

“We’ve done some assessment with where they are at the beginning of the year and we know where they were when the left. So, we need to find out who is the furthest behind and support them,” Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. “We are going to have to start looking at some different calendars on how we organize our work, because these students are very far behind.”

Possible calendar models include Summer Learning, Intersession and Full-Year Redesign.

Summer Learning would mean the least amount of change if adopted.

Intersession would mean an earlier start date for everyone with 180 standard base days and targeted students would attend intersession learning days for specialized instruction.

The Full-Year Redesign would mean an entirely new calendar for all students with up to 210 standard base days.

There are two school leader focus groups planned for Oct. 13 and Oct. 15.

See the full presentation HERE.