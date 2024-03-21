solar eclipse

Dallas ISD astronomy students teach younger students about upcoming eclipse

8th-grade astronomy students at Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard in Dallas are using the upcoming total solar eclipse as a teachable moment

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Much of what students learn in the classroom is from teachers and books. This week at Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard in Dallas ISD, students are learning from other students.

"We're trying to teach as many elementary students as we could about the solar eclipse," 8th-grade astronomy student Cash Contreras said.

Contreras prepared a booklet explaining what causes a solar eclipse, and how to watch it safely.

"In order for them to do that they needed to be educated about the safe way to view the eclipse," 8th grade science and astronomy teacher Heather Houston said. "I thought no better group of students to do that than my students."

"Why can I see totality, but my great aunt, who lives far away, cannot?" Contreras asked a class of 5th graders. "You can only see totality in part of the world where the moon's shadow is most direct."

"Total eclipses are rare, but the fact that we're in the right spot at the right time to view one is amazing," Contreras said. "Our kids, our grandkids, our great great grandkids will probably not be able to see one of these."

That's because the next total solar eclipse won't be visible from Dallas until the year 2317.

"It's very nice when they get to witness, first-hand, in the real world what's going on," Houston said. "I hope this moment stays with them forever."

The Perot Museum is providing special glasses so students can look at the eclipse. The total solar eclipse will be visible over North Texas on April 8.

