Perot Museum of Science provides one million glasses for The Great North American Eclipse

In honor of the historic event, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is giving out one million pairs of eclipse safety glasses to students and members of the DFW community.

The Perot Museum is distributing the glasses to more than 570 schools across the region including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, and Denton ISD, according to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum of Science said the museum's goal is to get as many glasses distributed around the community as possible to experience the eclipse safely.

Educators in the area will begin to pick up glasses from the museum starting Feb. 21, according to the Perot Museum.

Getty Images The great North American total eclipse 2017, This is the moment when totality comes to an end and the famous diamond ring is visible, the sun's corona is also still visible with the star Regulus, this is the brightest star in the constellation of Leo and one of the brightest stars in the night sky, lying approximately 79 light years from the Sun (just to the left of the eclipse).

There are more ways for students and community members to get eclipse safety glasses if they are not part of the participating schools.

The Perot Museum will be giving out a free pair of glasses to anyone who buys admission tickets during the week of Spring Break - March 9 through 17.

The museum's TECH trucks will also be distributing 25,000 free pairs of glasses throughout the community starting April 1. More information on where and when the trucks will be distributing glasses can be found on their website at perotmuseum.org.

Complimentary glasses will also be provided to all people registered for the Klyde Warren Park's eclipse watch party.

The glasses have a QR code on the side that people can scan to get more information about the eclipse from the museum's website.

The Great American Eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Dallas is the largest city in the path of the Great North American Eclipse, according to the museum. There will be almost 4 minutes of darkness where the sun is entirely blocked by the moon.

Silver said animals and insects will act the way they do at night during these 4 minutes.

Looking at the sun during the eclipse without these safety glasses can cause permanent eye damage.