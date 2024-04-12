Heads up job seekers. From Fort Worth to Dallas, several career fairs are happening over the next few days.

The biggest one kicks off Saturday in Arlington. It's so big, that they needed Globe Life Field to host it.

The U.S. Army will be on site with thousands of job opportunities for the first-ever Total Army Career Fair. The massive hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The career fair will offer on-the-spot military and civilian job opportunities, cash incentives, and thousands of positions in multiple career fields like healthcare, education, logistics, science, technology, engineering, and math.

The fair is free and open to the public. The only thing job seekers need to do is register first online and bring their resume.

"We are hiring. You can come down and walk away with a job. Whether or not you want to be in uniform, we have an opportunity for you. If you want to be a civilian, we're hiring everyone from childcare workers to cyber warriors,” said Yvette Bourcicot, Principal Deputy to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. "So bring your resume. Come on down, be there, and be all you can be."

Parking will be in Lot R and Lot Q. Visitors can enter through the Toyota Southwest Entrance.

Meantime, Workforce Dallas – a jobs program run by the city of Dallas – is hosting hiring events on Friday and next week in Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Garland.

Development Services Job Fair

Friday, April 12

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

J Eric Jonsson Central Library - East Wing 6th Floor

1515 Young Street, Dallas, TX

Niagara Hiring Event

April 16, 2024

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Redbird Workforce Center

3560 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Ste. #110, Dallas, TX

Grand Prairie Workforce Center Job Fair

April 18, 2024

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Grand Prairie Workforce Center

801 State Highway 161 #500, Grand Prairie, TX

Garland Workforce Center Hiring Event

April 18, 2024

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Garland Workforce Center

217 N Tenth Street , Garland, TX

Young Adult Career Expo

April 19, 2024

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center

1403 Washington St. , Dallas, TX

Garland Workforce Center Hiring Event

April 25, 2024

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Garland Workforce Center

217 N Tenth Street , Garland, TX

Desoto Works! Job Fair

May 22, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Disciple Central Community Church

901 N, Polk Street Suite #101 , DeSoto , TX

Lynn McBee, the Workforce Czar for the city of Dallas, said the DFW jobs market is one of the top performing in the country so its no surprise to see big organizations and companies turning to North Texas for talent.

"Year over year with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we're number three behind New York and Houston in terms of big metro markets. So there are lots of opportunities," she said.

Some job sectors that are hurting for workers right now include healthcare, construction, hospitality, and transportation logistics.

"I think our unemployment rate is about 4% right now. So it's maybe a tad bit higher, but there are so many job openings right now that I don't know that if everybody was employed we could fill them all. That's how robust our economy is,” she said. “And that speaks to why people are moving from California and different parts across the United States."

To search for more job fair opportunities and other job resources, click here.