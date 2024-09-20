Plano Balloon Fest takes off; Here's what to know

A popular North Texas fall festival is back this weekend.

Plano's 45th Balloon Fest is underway at Oak Point Park along Spring Creek Parkway on the city’s east side.

The weekend event draws thousands of people from across the region.

There are, however, several things to keep in mind when visiting the hot air balloon festival, including the limited times balloons will be on park grounds.

Organizers say 35 hot air balloons are taking part in this year’s events, which include popular ‘Balloon Glows’ at dusk.

Balloon launches will take place Saturday and Sunday mornings, weather permitting (and winds do not exceed 10-15mph.)

Launch times are limited and are posted on the event’s website.

Balloon Glows set for Friday and Saturday evenings, where balloons are grounded and light up for a synchronized show set to music, are a crowd favorite.

“If you ever come here at night, the glow, it’s phenomenal, it’s just off the charts,” said longtime vendor Jim Conway of Conway Corndogs.

Jo Via is the event’s longtime executive director.

“This has become a legacy event and so we have families now that came as children that are now coming with their children and so that is a wonderful thing for us to see,” said Via. “The theme this year is Light Up the Sky, and that’s what we intend to do at the H.E.B. Central Market Plano Balloon Fest.”

Just as important, she said, are the millions of dollars raised for Collin County nonprofits, including Collin College’s scholarship fund.

“We’ve provided many scholarships through the contributions we make to the college and they in turn allow us to use their parking lot for the festival so it’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.

Via hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the daylong event.

“The part about it that people are confused about is they think the balloons launch and that they fly around all day and then they fly back and that is not what happens. They can’t fly especially in this area because of heat thermals, plus they have a limited amount of propane,” said Via. “They launch and they fly for a while and they land and they roll the balloon back up and roll it in.”

Balloon operators typically leave park grounds until it’s time to return for the evening event.

In other words, a large chunk of each day will not include having hot air balloons inflated or launching.

There will however be dozens of merchandise and food vendors, and even free health screenings.

Leslie Hill and her colleagues from the Baylor Scott & White’s Heart Hospital spent Friday afternoon setting up a tent for the festival, ready to help visitors know “how important it is to take care of your health, your heart and the first step knowing all your numbers your blood pressure, your BMI.”

Conway Corndogs has taken part in Plano Balloon Fest for 35 years, witnessing the event ‘quadrupled in size.’

“We started off at Bob Woodruff Park and that was our first year of business and this was our first very big event we ever got into,” said owner Jim Conway. “This is my biggest weekend of the year. I also do the Cowboys on Sunday, so this is going to be a huge weekend.”

Headquartered in Richardson, fast food restaurant Golden Chick is among the food vendors on site this weekend.

“I do the State Fair of Texas so as soon as I leave here, I go straight to the State Fair of Texas,” said enthusiastic Golden Chick corporate employee Tony Logan. “Balloon festival is one of the greatest events that I decided to do.”

Some balloon operators will offer tethered hot air balloon rides in the morning and evenings, according to the event’s website.

There will also be a number of eye-catching ‘special shape’ balloons.

“The Monster Mansion, yes,” said Logan describing his favorite balloon. “That is awesome! They got the witch in the front. They got the ghost on the side… I see that one and I stop.”

NBC 5 asked Via for information that will help make the experience less stressful for guests.

According to Via, Saturday night’s Balloon Glow will see the biggest crowds, so try to get to the park by 5 p.m.

If the weekend heat is concerning, opt for the morning launch Saturday and/or Sunday morning. Gates will open at 6 a.m.

Plano Balloon Fest Parking Options:

On-Site and Off-Site Parking starting at $10.00 per car

Free Bus Rides at DART Parker Road Station

Designated Ride Share at Community Unitarian Universalist Church

Plano Balloon Fest Tickets

Purchase Online, Onsite

$10 Adult

$5 Child 3-12; Senior 65+

Free Military, First Responder; Limit 1 Ticket with ID