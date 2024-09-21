A Denton chiropractor is in custody on five charges after an investigation done by the Denton Police Department on the sexual assault of his patients.

Back in June 2023, a woman reported to the Denton PD that Hector Reyes III, 39, sexually assaulted her during her appointment at his business in the 2500 block of Lillian Miller Parkway.

Later that month, another woman came forward and said that Reyes had also sexually assaulted her during her appointment.

After further investigation, the Denton PD presented the cases to a Denton County Grand Jury earlier this week on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Reyes was indicted on five sexual assault charges, all stemming from the two incidents reported in 2023. Four charges were related to the first report, one for each act that took place during the assault.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office arrested Reyes at his business on Thursday, Sep. 19. He was booked into the Denton County Jail without incident and his bond has been set at $115,000.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on Reyes, including any unreported cases, should contact Detective David Acrey at 940-349-7993.

Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF) provides compassionate, comprehensive services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence. DCFOF’s 24-hour crisis line is available via call or text at 940-382-7273.