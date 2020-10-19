Dallas Elementary School Reopens Nearly One Week After COVID Closure

L.L. Hotchkiss Elementary School reopened its doors to students on Monday after the Dallas Independent School District opted to close the school last week “to disrupt widespread infection of the [coronavirus] on campus.”

Several staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday, Oct.13.

As a result, the Dallas ISD opted to close the campus for the remainder of the week.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God, somebody in her school has caught COVID,’” said Arsenial Richardson, a parent of a Hotchkiss student, of his reaction to the news.

“We were kind of cautious before we let her come back. We had to make sure everything was good. So we were worried when we got the letter.”

Richardson escorted his child to the front door of the school on Monday, as did several parents who shared their concern with NBC 5 after their student was inside the building.

“It’s complicated, I know. I know everybody is trying hard. We are trying hard. Teachers are doing a hard job also,” said Gaudencio Flores, the father of a Hotchkiss student.

“I know it’s complicated, but it is what it is.”

The Dallas ISD did not elaborate on what “several staff who have tested positive for COVID-19” means.

As of Monday morning, the district dashboard, which communicates how many previous and active COVID cases there are in the district, shows that there were two new infections reported at Hotchkiss Elementary last week.

It is not clear if the information that is reflected on the dashboard is up to date or if it includes the staff members the Dallas ISD was referring to.