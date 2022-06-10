Dallas Defenders Selected for National Championship, Need Help Getting There

A North Texas football team you may have never heard of is headed to the national championship, and they need help getting there.

The Dallas Defenders team is one of 20 semi-pro teams that make up the National Public Safety Football League.

The teams consist of police officers and firefighters.

They’re all nonprofit and raise money for injured law enforcement officers of families of those lost in the line of duty.

Ace Hinson, a detective with the Lewisville Police Department, is a coach and the president of the Dallas Defenders.

“I can’t think of a better cause and to help give back to those family members of those of us seriously injured seriously ill or fallen in the line of duty,” Hinson said. “It's a feeling of self-satisfaction that's very hard to explain.”

This season, the hometown team is good.

Really good.

The defenders just finished their 4-game season.

“Happy to say we're 4-0 and we've been selected to go to the championship game, the Division II championship game,” Hinson said.

They’re scheduled to play the Roanoke Rampage in Roanoke, Virginia on June 25.

With gas prices and airfare soaring, you can imagine what flying dozens of players and coaches will cost.

Now, when he isn't investigating crimes, Hinson is busy trying to raise about $20,000 in a matter of days, so the team can play on with purpose.

Click here for more information about the Dallas Defenders and how to donate.