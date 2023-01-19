Dallas Cowboys Rookie DE Surrenders to Plano Police After December Crash

Rookie Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams surrendered to Plano Police on a reckless driving charge Tuesday stemming from a crash last month.

Plano Police said Williams, 24, and another driver crashed along the 8200 block of Preston Road and Towne Square Drive at about 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 22

According to the crash report, both drivers contributed to the crash. Police said Williams was in a black Corvette and told them he had been going between 65 mph and 70 mph while weaving between other vehicles when he collided with the driver of a black Infiniti QX60. Police said the driver of the Infiniti, identified as Patricia Hayes, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn.

Williams and Hayes were both hospitalized as a precaution, police said, but no serious injuries were reported. Williams tweeted after the crash that both he and the other driver were OK.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved 🙏🏽💙 — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) December 23, 2022

Police said the posted speed limit along that stretch of Preston Road is 55 mph. They also reported there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

A misdemeanor warrant was issued for Williams for reckless driving earlier this week, but police said they had no plan to find and arrest Williams and that he'd already agreed to surrender. Williams surrendered to police on Jan. 17 and was released the same day after posting bond, police said.

It's not yet clear whether Hayes was cited in the crash.

In 15 games this season, the rookie has tallied 20 tackles, 13 of which were solo, and has one forced fumble. Williams, who went to Ole Miss, was picked up in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft (56th Pick).