Cowboys Take Sam Williams as the 56th Pick in the NFL Draft

In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Sam Williams with the 56th pick Friday night.

Williams is a defensive end out of Ole Miss.

Williams joins offensive lineman Tyler Smith as the latest addition to America's Team. Barring any trades, the Cowboys have another pick coming Friday night, No. 88 in the third round.

Smith, who is from Fort Worth, was picked 24th in the first round Thursday night.

Of course the #Cowboys replaced DE Randy Gregory with DE Sam Williams. Jerry is consistent. He will take a risk if the player has talent. @NBCDFWSports #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/0ESyWp8eSr — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) April 30, 2022

The team will have six more picks on Saturday when rounds 4-7 are held. They currently are assigned picks 129 in the 4th; 155, 167, 176, 178 in the 5th; 193 in the 6th.

The team does not currently have any picks in the 7th round.

NBC 5’s Pat Doney says Tyler Smith is a risky first-round pick, but the Dallas Cowboys believe the University of Tulsa product is worth the investment.