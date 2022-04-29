Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Take Sam Williams as the 56th Pick in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft continues Saturday with rounds 4 through 7

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) lines up for a play during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels on January 1, 2022 at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Sam Williams with the 56th pick Friday night.

Williams is a defensive end out of Ole Miss.

Williams joins offensive lineman Tyler Smith as the latest addition to America's Team. Barring any trades, the Cowboys have another pick coming Friday night, No. 88 in the third round.

Smith, who is from Fort Worth, was picked 24th in the first round Thursday night.

The team will have six more picks on Saturday when rounds 4-7 are held. They currently are assigned picks 129 in the 4th; 155, 167, 176, 178 in the 5th; 193 in the 6th.

The team does not currently have any picks in the 7th round.

NBC 5’s Pat Doney says Tyler Smith is a risky first-round pick, but the Dallas Cowboys believe the University of Tulsa product is worth the investment.

