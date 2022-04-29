Cowboys Take Sam Williams as the 56th Pick in the NFL Draft

In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Sam Williams with the 56th pick Friday night.
Williams is a defensive end out of Ole Miss.
Williams joins offensive lineman Tyler Smith as the latest addition to America's Team. Barring any trades, the Cowboys have another pick coming Friday night, No. 88 in the third round.
Smith, who is from Fort Worth, was picked 24th in the first round Thursday night.
The team will have six more picks on Saturday when rounds 4-7 are held. They currently are assigned picks 129 in the 4th; 155, 167, 176, 178 in the 5th; 193 in the 6th.
The team does not currently have any picks in the 7th round.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.