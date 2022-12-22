Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams Involved in Car Crash: Plano Police

Rookie Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in Plano Thursday afternoon, but not seriously injured, police say.

Williams, 23, was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road when, according to Plano police, he hit a black Infiniti traveling northbound and attempting to make a left turn onto Towne Square Drive.

Williams and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but police say no serious injuries were reported.

Plano police say no charges have been filed and there's no indication that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor. The traffic unit is investigating.

In 10 games this season Williams has come off the bench for 20 tackles, 12 of which were solo and three of which were sacks. He's also credited with defending one pass against the Rams.

Williams as an Alabama native who attended college at Mississippi. He was a second-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.