Dallas County may move Rowlett early voting location

In the heart of its downtown, the message wrapping the concrete island of a traffic circle tells drivers “It’s a great day to live in Rowlett.”

Mayor Blake Margolis says he wants to make sure the sentiment extends to the city’s polling location when early voting begins on October 21.

“What got me interested in this is being shocked at the location the county would choose,” Margolis said.

The Rowlett mayor says the city’s one early vote location, Freedom Place Church at 4111 Main Street is too small and lacks sufficient parking, especially for older and voters with physical limitations.

Margolis says an easy fix is located about one-half mile to the east.

“There is only one facility that makes sense to host this kind of turnout and that is the Rowlett Community Centre,” Margolis said.

On Tuesday, Dallas County Commissioners learned Rowlett’s early vote location may not have a valid certificate of occupancy.

County Judge Clay Jenkins says he’s asked two attorneys in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to determine if an election can be held at a location lacking a certificate of occupancy.

“We normally don’t move polling locations this close to an election,” Jenkins said. “When you have uncertainty around an election, this close to an election you want to get that resolved as quickly as possible.”

Jenkins says Freedom Place Church does meet federal and state requirements to be a polling place, including having approximately 30 additional parking spaces within a short walking distance.

However, if it’s determined the location can’t host early voting because of the occupancy issue, Jenkins says he’s asked the Dallas County Elections Department to determine cost for adding an additional location or moving Rowlett’s early voting location.

“The last thing we want to do is stick with what we have and find out that it won’t work, say, five days before the election,” Jenkins said.

Margolis says his city cast 22,000 ballots during early voting four years ago during the last presidential election. In 2020, the early vote location was also the Rowlett Community Centre. Margolis believes turnout this year could be even higher.

Just 20 days out from the start of early voting, Margolis hopes Dallas County will move the city's early voting to a larger location.

“It is my hope that common sense prevails here,” Margolis said.