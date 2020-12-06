Dallas County Reports 1,852 Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,852 additional cases of COVID-19 and the coronavirus-related deaths of three Dallas residents.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 1,787 were confirmed and 65 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 134,677 confirmed cases and 13,495 probable cases.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a man in his 60s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to the county.

All three were residents of Dallas and had been critically ill with the virus in a hospital.

Dallas County has reported 1,234 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus and 39 probable deaths. COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in the county behind disease of the heart and cancers.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 108,971 for Dallas County as of Saturday, Dec. 5.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 48 was 1,069, a drop from week 47 and is a rate of 40.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.