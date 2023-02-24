Dallas County Grand Jury No-Bills Detective Accused of Tampering and Perjery in Case Against Fellow Officer

A Dallas Police homicide detective accused of tampering with a murder investigation into a fellow officer was no-billed Friday by a Dallas County grand jury.

The grand jury's action clears Det. Esteban Montenegro of two felony charges of tampering with records and one misdemeanor charge of perjury related to the capital murder case of former Dallas police officer Bryan Riser.

The case against Riser was dismissed by a judge who ruled there was a lack of probable cause.

Montenegro says his only goal was to pursue justice.

“Detective Montenegro is an innocent man and an excellent detective, who was doing his job and protecting the people of Dallas. We are pleased that the grand jury did the right thing," said Montenegro's attorney, Messina Madson, in a statement.

“I’m very disappointed that he wasn’t indicted,” Riser on Friday told NBC 5's partners at The Dallas Morning News through his attorney, Toby Shook. “I’m an innocent man, and I never should’ve been arrested.”

Riser last May filed a lawsuit against Montenegro seeking compensation on lost wages, mental pain and anguish and legal fees.

Attorneys for both officers say they want their jobs back. Montenegro remains on administrative leave with an internal investigation pending. Riser's appeal of his firing is also pending.