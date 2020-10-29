Dallas County Prosecutors Investigating Violence During George Floyd Protests

Prosecutors in Dallas County are reaching out to the public for help involving an investigation into violence during protests from over the summer.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot called for a press conference Thursday to ask people who were injured in protests to come forward and share their stories with his investigators.

Additional information and details are expected to be announced during the news conference, which is set for 10 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Protests over police brutality ignited during the summer months in Dallas and cities across the nation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.