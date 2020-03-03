Dallas County Addresses Long Wait Times on Super Tuesday

Some North Texans heading to the polls to vote in Super Tuesday primary elections faced long lines, technical problems with new equipment and a shortage of elections staff.

The office of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said voter turnout led to long wait times at some polling locations, and some polling locations experienced technical or logistical issues. A spokeswoman said there are currently no system-wide issues with the elections equipment.

Dallas County made the switch to voting centers, where people who are registered can cast ballots at any polling place in the county and not just their home precinct.

Polling place wait times in Dallas County can be seen on an interactive map posted online. By 1 p.m. most polling places were shaded green, which means wait times were less than 15 minutes.

Jenkins' office said some polling locations had only one election judge to run elections for both Republicans and Democrats, so voters may need to tell the judge which election they are voting in.

NBC 5 viewers voiced frustration on social media over the long lines and the lack of privacy at polling places across the DFW Metroplex.

"Booths have no privacy and are crammed so close it's impossible to have privacy if not be shoved around," one viewer wrote on Facebook. "Just moved to Texas and having to stand at the party’s table to get a voter slip is not confidential at all," another wrote.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is also offering free rides on Tuesday for people who have a valid voter registration card. Click here for more information.