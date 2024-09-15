Dallas community leaders host anti-violence rally after school threats, teen death

Bringing their message directly to students, community leaders descended on Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School Saturday for a Stop the Violence rally.

“We want to resolve the gun issue. We want to resolve bringing guns into schools. Instead of fighting, let’s talk it out. Let’s resolve it out. So we’re trying to bring people forward that are out in the community, that are helping the community, bring them out front to people and let them know we have other ways to get stuff done,” said Roosevelt Alumni President Tony Johnson.

Johnson said the event also aimed to provide free clothing and food, fulfilling basic needs before addressing bigger issues.

“Some of this leads to the violence. You’ve got kids who are doing this because they’re hungry, and then you’ve got those who just aren’t educated enough to know killing isn’t the way, but DISD has a ton of resources,” she said.

It was one of several efforts organized this week in response to violence, including last Friday’s shooting death of 17-year-old Kimball High senior David Washington.

There was also a rash of school threats, prompting responses from districts and police departments across North Texas, and the arrests of teenagers in both Arlington and Wylie.

“Honestly, it made me scared for my son,” said Demeshia Brown.

Brown attended Saturday’s event both as the mother of a 16-year-old boy and a poet.

The writer was one of several people presenting coping skills as an alternative to violence.

“When you’re respecting yourself out loud. It inspires the next one, the next one, the next one. I use poetry to do that,” she said.

Nearby in DeSoto, a group of faith leaders is mobilizing a Learn, Lead, Live call to action, praying for schools in the district and with students during football games.

It’s yet another resource. Johnson said the key and challenge is participation.

“It’s hard when you don’t get the support of the community. We can’t help if you don’t come out and help us help you. So we can talk to the kids all day long. This place should be packed 100, 200, 300 some people,” she said.

The DeSoto Pastor's Coalition plans to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more details on their effort.