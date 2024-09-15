Lincoln High School student killed in shooting, Dallas ISD confirms

Another tragic incident has occurred in the Dallas Independent School District, with the fatal shooting of a high school student over the weekend, just a week after the murder of a senior from Justin F. Kimball High School in South Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Burger Avenue around 2:35 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Demaryae Dequan Hill-Young suffering from being shot. Paramedics from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene of the shooting and tried to save Hill-Young's life, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Later Saturday evening, the Dallas Independent School District confirmed to NBC 5 that Hill-Young attended Lincoln High School.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Hill-Young's death came shortly after another Dallas ISD student, David Washington, was shot and killed at a Love's Gas Station on S. Polk Street on Friday, Sept. 6. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

On Monday, Sept. 9, a ninth-grade student at South Oak Cliff High School was grazed by a stray bullet at South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park across the street from the campus. The shooting prompted a large emergency response from Dallas police and led to a delay in the school's dismissal until the area was cleared.

The homicide of Demaryae Hill-Young is still under investigation, and the police department did not reveal any details about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.