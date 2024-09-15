Crime and Courts

Lincoln High School student killed in shooting, Dallas ISD confirms

By De'Anthony Taylor

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

Another tragic incident has occurred in the Dallas Independent School District, with the fatal shooting of a high school student over the weekend, just a week after the murder of a senior from Justin F. Kimball High School in South Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Burger Avenue around 2:35 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

When police arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Demaryae Dequan Hill-Young suffering from being shot. Paramedics from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene of the shooting and tried to save Hill-Young's life, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Later Saturday evening, the Dallas Independent School District confirmed to NBC 5 that Hill-Young attended Lincoln High School.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Hill-Young's death came shortly after another Dallas ISD student, David Washington, was shot and killed at a Love's Gas Station on S. Polk Street on Friday, Sept. 6. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

On Monday, Sept. 9, a ninth-grade student at South Oak Cliff High School was grazed by a stray bullet at South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park across the street from the campus. The shooting prompted a large emergency response from Dallas police and led to a delay in the school's dismissal until the area was cleared.

The homicide of Demaryae Hill-Young is still under investigation, and the police department did not reveal any details about a suspect.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 34 mins ago

‘Counting miracles': Fort Worth church marks 25 years after mass shooting

Carter in the classroom 1 hour ago

Fort Worth ISD calls special meeting to review Superintendent's job performance

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us