Catholic leaders, community in North Texas celebrate naming of first US-born pope

Catholics and church leaders in North Texas are celebrating the announcement of the first-ever American pope, Leo XIV.

Both bishops of the DFW Catholic diocese spoke with NBC 5 on Thursday about the significance of the historic election.

Thursday brought smiles and high expectations to Catholics in the Metroplex.

The local faith community is honoring the first American-born pope in the nearly 2,000-year history of Catholicism.

“What a surprise to learn that a young country like the United States of America would bring forth one of her own sons to become the shepherd of the universal church,” said Dallas Bishop Edward J. Burns.

The Dallas bishop said Pope Leo has already played a crucial role in church leadership decisions in North Texas, most recently in the naming of former Dallas Vicar General Greg Kelly as bishop of Tyler.

“He knows Dallas, and he knows Tyler, and he knows our needs here, and I’m grateful for that,” said Burns. “Because I would like to tap his assistance, because this wonderful diocese of ours is growing fast.”

In Fort Worth, Bishop Michael Olson told NBC 5 he was still adjusting to a fellow Chicagoan leading the Catholic Church.

“Gratitude, and a lot of hope, and I’m really kind of overwhelmed,” said Olson. “I mean the fact that we would have an American-born, USA-born pope is incredible.”

Olson said the new pope’s birthplace and years of ministry in Peru were signs that he could be a powerful partner for Catholics in the Americas.

“He was very well familiar with South America, with Latin America,” said Olson. “And so I think it’s really a sign of hope.”

At Thursday night’s Spanish Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, the faithful entered through an entrance adorned in colors of gold and white.

It was a physical sign that this cathedral—and the universal church—was entering a new age.

“It’s just amazing, it’s beautiful to know that we have a pope that’s going to unify so many people,” said Veronica Burrola.