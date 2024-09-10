South Oak Cliff HS student shot near campus, Dallas police investigating

A freshman girl was shot near South Oak Cliff High School on Monday afternoon, leading to an emergency response and investigation by Dallas police officers.

It happened at a park across the street from the school just before students were about to leave for the day, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

Officials said after the teenage girl was struck by gunfire, she went back to the campus to seek medical help. School administrators delayed dismissal as officers from the Dallas Police Department arrived and began investigating.

Dallas ISD confirmed that the young victim is expected to survive and recover from her injuries. Authorities said they believe the high schooler was not an intended target of the shooting.

“We’re very grateful that this wasn’t something more serious," the school district said Monday evening.

Investigators are still working to find out what led to the shooting in the first place. Mental health resources will be offered for students when they return to campus.

