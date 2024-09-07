Justin F. Kimball HS senior murdered after fight outside Dallas gas station, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting after a high school student was gunned down outside of a gas station in South Dallas late Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of S. Polk Street around just before 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting at a Love's Gas Station.

Police said the investigation shows there was a large gathering outside the gas station when a group of people started following 17-year-old David Washington, and a fight eventually broke out.

Amid the brawl, an unidentified person then pulled out a firearm and shot Washington, police said. The teenage boy was rushed to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, and he ultimately died at the hospital from his injuries.

On Saturday, the Dallas Independent School District confirmed to NBC 5 that Washington was a 12th-grade student at Justin F. Kimball High School, a part of the district.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact Detective Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov at the Dallas Police Department.

