Resort wear line arrives in Dallas for first ever trunk show

Two women behind a line of resort wear are spending their second day in Dallas and connecting with shoppers who until now only found them online.

"They're the kind of women we love. They love style. They love to get dressed up. They love to go out, and I just think it'll be a wonderful experience for us," said Laurette Kittle, founder of Walker & Wade.

Kittle was 60 when she launched her brand. Her second act, as she calls it, came after a family vacation to Bali. She designed dresses and coverups she wished she had on the trip and began wearing them around her hometown in Connecticut. After being asked where she got her dresses, Kittle traveled back to Bali to design a full collection of beachwear, and Walker & Wade was born. Those are the middle names of her two sons.

Now, a decade later, the beach-to-table resort wear has arrived in Dallas. It's a chance for women to see and try in person the multigenerational line that's gotten the attention of former news anchor Katie Couric.

"I'm designing for every woman, no matter her age or size, and the Dallas women I know have a lot of style, and that's why we're here," Kittle said. "I have heard everything is bigger in Texas, and our response, the response to this event has been overwhelming."

"The best thing about our brand that I think really sets us apart is that there's something for any age, stage of life and any body type, so we're very multi-generational all the way from our little girls, even a little boys line, all the way up to women almost in their 90s wearing our pieces," CEO Molly van der Griend.

The clothes are handmade in Bali by 300 women artisans with an average price point of around $200.

"They put so much love and care into each piece, and it's just a good feeling when you wear these clothes," Kittle said.

Like many U.S. companies that import products, a new round of tariffs could affect the brand. Starting April 9, President Donald Trump's new 32% tariff on goods imported from Indonesia takes effect.

Reuters reports that Southeast Asia's biggest economy will send a high-level delegation to the United States next week in hopes of securing a deal to ease the repercussions of the tariff.

Walker & Wade's CEO says they've not yet assessed the impact, but one thing is certain.

"I know that we've always been able to overcome any obstacle or challenge, and we will probably never leave Bali because our hand craftsmanship, the hand bead work on our pieces, is very unique to Bali and to our factories," van der Griend said.

Walker & Wade is only in a handful of boutiques across the country. A chance meeting in Rhode Island with the founder and CEO of a Dallas company sparked the idea of a trunk show in Dallas to debut the line.

"With Walker & Wade, I think there are two things to tell. I think it's first of all, about inspiring women of any age, to feel and look their best," said Lacy Lynch, founder and CEO of House of Story.

"We believe that stories change the world, and it's not what you say but how you say it. So, what we do is we help people, celebrities, brands, and thought leaders tell their stories in the most impactful and inspiring way."

And in Walker & Wade, Lynch saw the chance to stage an event at the gallery of client ALG Fine Art for a curated fashion show, art, cocktails, and shopping.

"The story of the founders is about second acts that everybody can reinvent themselves at any age, any stage, and feel beautiful and purposeful, at any time," Lynch said.

Kittle had retired and was looking for reinvention when she started Walker & Wade. Anna Curnes was an art teacher but left behind the classroom to become gallery director and resident glass artist at ALG.

"I created ALG Fine Art to introduce Dallas to new brands, new art, and immersive experiences. So, it's really exciting for me to have a runway show here, especially from such a fashion-forward female company where they have the bright colors," Curnes said. "Each piece of clothing is a work of art, and I mean, art never goes out of fashion. And what is fashion if not art?"

The Walker & Wade trunk show is Wednesday, April 9, 11 to 7 at ALG Fine Art, 1302 Dragon St. in Dallas.