Dallas City Council to Make First of Three Votes in Finalizing Controversial Budget

On Wednesday, Dallas city leaders are meeting to talk about a number of pressing issues, namely the city budget that's due for a final vote in just weeks in the midst of a pandemic.

This also coincides with the backdrop of Tuesday’s big announcement -- the resignation of Dallas police chief Renee Hall.

Wednesday's meeting is taking place virtually. Click here to view the agenda.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, council members had not directly addressed Chief Hall's planned departure, since one of their biggest discussions will be about the city budget and how much they plan to allocate to the Dallas Police Department.

Next year's proposed city budget totals $3.8 billion, which includes more than $500 million for DPD's budget. That decision has drawn much criticism from the community, which was apparent during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s council meeting.

"Meanwhile, only just over $12 million is going toward homelessness solutions. That's just pennies compared to the police budget,” said Dallas city resident and activist Roxanne Byrne. “You can tell a lot about what a city government values when you look at where it puts tax payer’s money.”

“For every dollar on police, one penny is spent on housing. And public health is underfunded right now in a pandemic. But we should support more money for an overinflated police budget?" said Sydney Loving, another speaker during public comments.

According to the Dallas Morning News, there is a proposal to make cuts to the police department's $24 million dollar overtime budget. Last week, council gave an early approval to cut $7 million from DPD's overtime dollars.

City council members stated the goal is to put that money toward hiring more civilian police employees, as well as city programs like bike lanes, street repairs and street lights, and affordable housing.

However, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has expressed concern with cutting from police funding, citing the need to respond to rising violent crime in the city.

He's hoping instead to cut the pay of the highest-paid city employees.

A final budget vote is set for September 23. The budget will take effect on October 1.

You can watch a live stream of the Dallas City Council meeting by clicking here.