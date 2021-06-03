Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia to ‘Reduce or Rescind' Officers in Disbanded Vice Unit: Union

The Dallas Police Association says it is holding a news conference Thursday morning to address Police Chief Eddie Garcia's decision to reduce or rescind discipline of officers who were part of a "botched" review by the department's former chief.

The police union said the 11 a.m. press conference will focus on "Chief Garcia's wise decision to reduce and rescind the discipline of Dallas police officers by former Chief Hall after her rushed and flawed review of the DPD Vice Department." A news release from the union did not give an immediate explanation of why it says the review was flawed.

The reprimands of nearly two dozen former vice officers in 2020 followed a 3-year investigation into suspected mishandling of department money used in gambling operations and evidence in those cases not being delivered to the property room.

No officers were terminated and no criminal violations were found. The vice officers were transferred to other duties in the police department.

"I think it was an embarrassment. It was a complete embarrassment," Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata told NBC 5 last year. "They held the officers responsible. This was a departmental problem. This was a policy problem. This was a procedure problem. This was a training problem. But yet, the officers were the ones that paid the piper today."

The department's vice unit was disbanded in November 2017 by Hall shortly after she arrived from Detroit. Hall resigned from Dallas PD in November 2020.

Mata, along with DPA board members and union attorneys, on Thursday will also discuss public safety legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and "bills that crack down on violent protests and help stop efforts to defund police departments," the union said in a news release.