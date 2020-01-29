Dallas Police Issue Reprimands, Suspensions for 23 Former Vice Officers

Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall disciplined nearly two dozen former vice officers Wednesday for mishandling department money used in gambling operations and for not delivering evidence in those cases to the property room.

The investigation into suspected malfeasance began three years ago and though no criminal violations were found the department said violations of policy occurred in documentation.

"Members of this unit admitted to replacing confidential funds with gambling winnings and failed to place evidentiary or seized money and/or property into the property room, per departmental policy," the department said Wednesday. " Due to poor, or lack of any documentation, this investigation was unable to verify how detectives accounted for monetary gambling winnings, confidential funds or how they disposed of gambling machines."

In an executive summary dated June 19, 2019, the Internal Affairs Division reviewed 146 search warrants executed by vice between January 2016 and November 2017. Investigators found multiple policy violations were discovered including:

Detectives failed in 154 instances to place monetary gambling winnings into the property room and they were unaccounted for.

Detectives failed in 29 instances to place evidence or seized property into the property room and they were unaccounted for.

Detectives failed in 25 instances to place cash evidence or property into the property room by the end of their tour.

Detectives failed in 70 instances to document their expenditure of confidential funds in an expense report.

Detectives failed in 187 instances to document investigative activity regarding an assigned complaint, which included their gambling with confidential funds.

Detectives caused inaccurate information to be entered into departmental documents in 135 instances.

Detectives failed in 145 instances to forward property receipts to the records section for filing.

Detectives, in three instances, used their city-issued confidential funds for petty cash expenditures, contrary to department policy.

Investigators said due to "poor, erroneous, or no documentation of expenditure or investigative activity" they were unable to determine the total amount of money won or spent during the gambling investigations or the amount of evidence that was failed to be placed into the property room.

The vice detectives told investigators they replaced their loss of confidential funds with gambling winnings and that only used property or money obtained during an investigation to further vice investigations or for departmental purposes. They also said they only used seized property after it had been awarded to the department by a civil asset forfeiture hearing.

In all 23 officers were disciplined, including 22 of them on Wednesday. None of the officers were terminated for the violations of policy; punishments ranged from written reprimand to 20 days suspension without pay.

"Ethics and integrity define who we are as a police department," said Hall. "We must always operate with the highest level of integrity to ensure that we maintain trust and strong relationships with the residents we serve. Though not popular, these actions were necessary to create a more efficient department and bring us closer to our goals as a world class department."

Two union leaders who represent the officers said the punishment is unfair and the officers will appeal.

The department's vice unit was disbanded in November 2017 and completely overhauled with new officers who underwent extensive training. The department said their efforts to suppress prostitution, illegal gambling, human trafficking, sexually oriented business enforcement and TABC violations have been successful.