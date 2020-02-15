Dallas Building Implosion Will Impact Roads, DART Service Sunday

Several roads north of downtown Dallas will be closed Sunday morning and rail and bus service will be impacted for a building implosion.

The 11-story tower at 2828 North Haskell Avenue, off North Central Expressway, will be imploded around daybreak Sunday, police said.

Pedestrians and vehicles will have limited access to the area around the building for several hours before the implosion and up to three hours after.

Right before the implosion happens, traffic on U.S. 75 will be stopped for up to 10 minutes, police said.

On Sunday February 16, 2020, on or around daybreak, will commence the implosion of the existing 11 story tower located at 2828 N. Haskell Avenue. Please see the Blog post for details. Posted by Dallas Police Department on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Dallas Police Department released a list of other roads that will be impacted:

North Carroll Avenue and the northbound Central Expressway service road

North Carroll Avenue

North Carroll Avenue and Coles Manor Place

North Carroll Avenue and Atoka Street

North Peak Street and Belmont Avenue

North Peak Street and North Carroll Avenue

Capitol Avenue and eastbound and westbound North Haskell Avenue

North Haskell Avenue and northbound Central Expressway service road

North Haskell Avenue overpass and overpass turnaround

Eastbound Haskell Avenue and southbound Central Expressway service road

Westbound Haskell Avenue and southbound Central Expressway service road

The implosion of the former Affiliated Computer Services building will also affect Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail service between the Pearl/Arts District and SMU/Mockingbird stations.

Passengers traveling in either direction on the Red, Blue or Orange lines will be transferred to shuttle buses. Service will be suspended for most of the morning and is expected to resume around 12:30 p.m., according to DART.

The Cityplace/Uptown Station will also be out of operation with no rail or bus service, including DART routes 31, 36, 409 and 521.

Reminder: Building Implosion Will Cause Sunday Morning Rail Delay and Bus Detours, Bus Shuttles Will Be Available, Effective Feb 16, 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/889V15uhow pic.twitter.com/F57jXD02Lh — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) February 14, 2020

For more information on DART detours, visit dart.org/rideralerts or call 214-979-1111.