Dallas Building Implosion Will Impact Roads, DART Service Sunday

Several roads north of downtown Dallas will be closed Sunday morning and rail and bus service will be impacted for a building implosion.
The 11-story tower at 2828 North Haskell Avenue, off North Central Expressway, will be imploded around daybreak Sunday, police said.
Pedestrians and vehicles will have limited access to the area around the building for several hours before the implosion and up to three hours after.
Right before the implosion happens, traffic on U.S. 75 will be stopped for up to 10 minutes, police said.
The Dallas Police Department released a list of other roads that will be impacted:
- North Carroll Avenue and the northbound Central Expressway service road
- North Carroll Avenue
- North Carroll Avenue and Coles Manor Place
- North Carroll Avenue and Atoka Street
- North Peak Street and Belmont Avenue
- North Peak Street and North Carroll Avenue
- Capitol Avenue and eastbound and westbound North Haskell Avenue
- North Haskell Avenue and northbound Central Expressway service road
- North Haskell Avenue overpass and overpass turnaround
- Eastbound Haskell Avenue and southbound Central Expressway service road
- Westbound Haskell Avenue and southbound Central Expressway service road
The implosion of the former Affiliated Computer Services building will also affect Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail service between the Pearl/Arts District and SMU/Mockingbird stations.
Passengers traveling in either direction on the Red, Blue or Orange lines will be transferred to shuttle buses. Service will be suspended for most of the morning and is expected to resume around 12:30 p.m., according to DART.
The Cityplace/Uptown Station will also be out of operation with no rail or bus service, including DART routes 31, 36, 409 and 521.
For more information on DART detours, visit dart.org/rideralerts or call 214-979-1111.