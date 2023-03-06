Dallas Arboretum Welcomes Visitors to ‘Dallas Blooms'

The Dallas Arboretum is filled with color; from pale pinks to bright yellows, to deep reds. 'Dallas Blooms' is the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest.

"It's just so quick what happens! There's a different tulip or daffodil blooming each day" Dallas Arboretum Vice President of Gardens Dave Forehand said. "If you don't like the color, come back in about 5 days. It will be a different color tulip."

"The weather is perfect," Estela Perez said. Perez brought her kids, Alejandro and Camila Gonzalez, to the Arboretum from their home in Melissa for the day. "It's so relaxing!"

Dallas Blooms feature about 500,000 blooms with 100 different varieties of bulbs that were planted months ago to bloom now. The North Texas freeze didn't hurt them. It actually helped.

"What that did was actually slow everything down by about a week, which made it time out perfect for our opening," Forehand said. "So it just kind of put everything on ice. No pun intended!"

Spring Break is one of the busiest times of the year at the Dallas Arboretum, which has activities planned throughout Dallas Blooms.

"We will always have our digital devices," Forehand said. "The Arboretum is a place where, other than using them to take great photos, you really just want to put them away and enjoy what's naturally and beautifully in place here."

Dallas Blooms runs through April 16 at the Dallas Arboretum. Tickets are sold by time slot. For more information, click here.