Dallas Animal Services seeks bond money for a new shelter

Dallas Animal Services is asking for bond money from a planned 2024 referendum to build a new shelter more than twice the size of the current one.

Supporters say it would provide a much-needed upgrade for animals and the people who love them.

But there is stiff competition for the money.

“If you look at all the bigger cities, they have brand new, wonderful shelters and our shelter is so obsolete and small,” Animal Shelter Advisory Board Member Elizabeth Schrupp said.

The current Dallas Animal Services facility on Westmoreland Road north of I-30 was a big improvement when it opened 17 years ago.

Now, officials say it is overcrowded for animals and for people who work and visit.

Dallas Animals Services Director Melissa Webber said her staff includes a team that works to arrange rescues and foster animals the shelter receives.

“There’s 7 of them that sit in a tiny room that used to be used as a storage closet,” Webber said.

As of Friday morning, the Dallas Animal Services daily report card showed 418 dogs but just 300 kennels, for 139% capacity.

Webber said some dogs are doubled up in kennels. She said the lack of space makes disease transmission prevention difficult.

Intake the day before was 53 animals but only 48 out through adoption or other disposition.

Another 861 animals were in foster care.

“We want to be at the forefront of animal welfare in the nation. We want people to say, ‘Let’s go see what Dallas did because it’s really great,’” Webber said.

The plan is a $114 replacement that could be more centrally located in Dallas. At 122,000 square feet it would be more than twice the size of the current shelter, which is less than 60,000 square feet.

Webber said it could host programs like spay and neuter clinics to reduce animal reproduction.

It would also include outdoor space for dog walking and more vehicle parking.

There would be room for expansion which the current site does not allow.

“We’re really looking for a space that will take us to 2050 and beyond. We don’t want to have to come back in another 20 years and say we need a new shelter,” Webber said.

The Dallas Animal Services supporters realize their expansion plan competes with many other Dallas needs.

“I value businesses for a living and I believe more businesses want to come to a new, modern Dallas, Texas,” Schrupp said. “I hear all the time people want more animals saved and not euthanized for space. Well, here it is. We can do it with this. And I believe that’s good for the city. And anything that’s good for the city is good for businesses and citizens as well.”

The City of Dallas recently surveyed residents and found that public safety and infrastructure were the highest concerns.

Dallas has many streets and sidewalks in need of big investment.

The Police and Fire Departments each want new training academies to boost manpower.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants the city to have the best park system in the state.

A new coalition is seeking $200 million of the bond money for affordable housing.

The planned 2024 bond referendum is $1 billion. The animal shelter plan would take more than one in ten of every one of those dollars.

“I still think it stacks up at the top,” Schrupp said.

Completion would still take years after the planned 2024 referendum if voters approve.

Before 2006, Dallas Animal Services had a collection of outdoor kennels near the Dallas Zoo that left animals exposed to extreme heat and cold.