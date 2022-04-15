Dak Prescott to Headline Metrocare Services ‘Meal for the Minds'

Metrocare Services will celebrate 55 years on the front lines of working to bring quality, accessible mental health and developmental disability services to adults and children in Dallas County.

Mental health care, primary care centers, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, housing and homeless services are among the programs offered by the public service.

Alongside the clinical care, Metrocare’s Altshuler Center for Education & Research Center trains more than 200+ health care clinicians annually, providing critical training needed to expand the workforce across the state.

“We have seen more people and set records for the number of people who have come in for services,” said Dr. John Burruss, CEO of Metrocare Services. “We have also added housing. We are the largest provider of permanent supportive housing in Dallas County.”

Metrocare is hosting its annual Meal for the Minds signature luncheon for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be the keynote speaker in a conversation led by NBC 5’s Laura Harris.

It’s typically hosted in the fall, but this year, Metrocare made the strategic decision to move the luncheon to May to align with Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Dak is really important to this mission because we are seeing a startling rise in suicide in Black men and Black boys. I’m talking about 12, 15 and 17 years old, and that has risen more than any other group in the last 10 years. So, getting the story out there from a face that is not always telling that story. Having somebody who can make that powerful statement is important,” Burruss said.

Meal for the Minds is happening on Tuesday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Tickets are still available.