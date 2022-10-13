Cruiser Outside Dallas Police Station Becomes Memorial for Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Jacob Arellano’s family gathered outside the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Division on Thursday afternoon.

They were greeted by the substation’s rank and file and got to see Arellano’s police cruise that has turned into a memorial.

NBC 5 was there as family members, including his baby boy, placed flowers on Arellano’s cruiser after meeting with police inside.

The public has also been showing its support for the young officer who was killed in a late-night head-on crash with a suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard.

Arellano was headed to work just before midnight.

He was in full uniform, about two minutes away from the substation when the crash happened.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the 25-year-old died of blunt force injuries.

His manner of death is listed as ‘accident,’ according to the ME’s office.

“I just thought it was so senseless for people to be out drinking and take a life like that,” said Lillie Roberts through tears. “He had a family, a child. I just feel so bad for his family.”

Roberts walked up to the memorial as Arellano’s family was inside and placed yellow flowers on the cop car.

She said she retired from the Dallas police communications department years ago.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Dallas police did not release any new information to the public on Thursday.

Dallas police declined to confirm the suspect’s name, but NBC 5 briefly spoke with the female driver’s family.

The woman’s brother says they have been trying to find out what hospital she is being treated at, what her condition is and what she’s accused of.

He says no one will tell them anything.